- GBP/USD holds positive ground near 1.2795 in Friday’s early Asian session.
- Higher Fed rate cut bets weigh on the US Dollar and US bond yields.
- Investors expect the BoE to deliver two rate cuts this year.
The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day around 1.2795 during the early Asian session on Friday. In the absence of key UK economic data releases, the GBP/USD pair will be influenced by the USD. All eyes will be on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for May, which is due later on Friday.
Traders raised their bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut interest rates later this year, dragging the US Dollar (USD) and bond yields lower. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, drops to 104.10, while the US 10-year benchmark edges lower to 4.285%. Markets have priced in about 68% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, up from 55% at the beginning of the week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
On Thursday, the US Department of Labor reported that the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 31 rose by 229,000 from the previous reading of 221,000, above the market consensus of 220,000. Investors will take more cues from the US May employment data.
The NFP figure is projected to see 185,000 job additions in the US economy in May, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast to remain steady at 3.9% in the same report period. Softer-than-expected employment data might trigger speculation of a Fed rate cut, which further exerts some selling pressure on the Greenback.
On the other hand, the UK Employment data and the monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for April will be released. These reports might offer some hints about rate cut expectations from the Bank of England (BoE). The markets expect that the UK central bank will deliver two rate cuts this year and will begin easing policy from the August meeting.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2793
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2695
|Daily SMA50
|1.2594
|Daily SMA100
|1.2637
|Daily SMA200
|1.2544
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2795
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2801
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2681
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.278
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra gains look likely beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD set aside two sessions in a row of losses and refocused its attention to the key resistance area around 0.6700 on the back of the renewed offered stance in the Greenback.
EUR/USD looks for bullish push ahead of final EU GDP and US NFP data drops
EUR/USD pushed back into near-term highs on Thursday, easing below 1.0870 in early market action before recovering ground and re-pinning into familiar technical levels just below 1.0900 to close out the US market session.
Gold rallies above $2,370 as traders await crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls report
Gold hit a two-week high of $2,378 on Thursday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced weaker-than-expected jobs data that kept US Treasury bond yields virtually unchanged, a tailwind for the golden metal. The XAU/USD trades around $2,369.
Meme coins foment clash among crypto experts amid growing interest from institutional investors
The subject of meme coins sparked a series of online clashes among crypto experts on Thursday after rapper Iggy Azalea took a jab at Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Is there a financial crisis bubbling under the surface?
When the Federal Reserve started raising rates, it precipitated a financial crisis. The central bank managed to paper over the problem with a bailout program, but the crisis continues to bubble and percolate under the surface.