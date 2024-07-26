Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds positive ground around 1.2860

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2850 ahead of US PCE data
The GBP/USD pair gains traction near 1.2860 amid the weaker Greenback, snapping the three-day losing streak during the Asian trading hours on Friday. However, the potential upside of the major pair seems limited as market players expect the Bank of England (BoE) to cut interest rates in August.
The US economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter (Q2), according to the US Department of Commerce in an advance estimate released on Thursday. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grows at an annual rate of 2.8% in Q2, marking an acceleration from 1.4% growth in Q1. This figure came in stronger than the estimation of 2%. Read more...
GBP/USD falls further as BoE looms ahead
GBP/USD floundered on Thursday, chalking in a third straight trading day in the red and declining below 1.2860 as market expectations of a Bank of England (BoE) rate cut next week weigh down the Pound Sterling.
US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) lurched higher in the second quarter, bringing annualized Q2 growth to 2.8%, well above the forecast 2.0% and piling onto the first quarter’s 1.4%. Markets initially recoiled from the firm upswing in growth figures, but a sharp contraction in US Durable Goods Orders helped keep hopes pinned for softening data to help push the Federal Reserve (Fed) toward a September rate cut. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops below 1.2900 amid strong US data
The Pound Sterling dropped below 1.2900 for the third consecutive day, edged lower 0.17%, and traded at 1.2881 after hitting a daily high of 1.2913. Data from the UK wasn’t better than expected, while an outstanding growth report from the US bolstered the Greenback.
From a technical standpoint, the GBP/USD continues to edge lower, though sellers are encountering tough times clearing the June 12 peak at 1.2860, which turned support once cleared. Read more...
USD/JPY retakes 154.00, reverses Tokyo CPI-led slide
USD/JPY is bouncing back to retest 154.00, having reversed the Tokyo CPI data-led slide to near 153.40. The pair stays volatile, as the BoJ-Fed policy divergence remains in play while markets reposition ahead of the top-tier US PCE inflation data due later on Friday.
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains near 0.6650 ahead of US PCE
AUD/USD sellers take a breather near 0.6650, refraining from placing fresh bets ahead of the US PCE inflation data. Continual weakness in China's economy paired with depreciating iron ore prices remains a major contributor to the recent decline in the Aussie.
Gold price moves away from two-week low amid modest USD weakness, ahead of US PCE data
Gold price dived to over a two-week low following the release of the US macro data on Thursday. September Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and help to limit any further losses. Traders now look to the US PCE Price Index data before positioning for a firm near-term direction.
Top 3 Price Prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Bitcoin retests its key support level around $62,000
Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently retesting key support levels around $62,700 and $3,000, respectively, suggesting a potential for recovery, while Ripple is finding resistance at $0.640, and a breakout above this level could signal a bullish move in the near future.
Will financial markets get some relief as the week closes out?
There’s been no let-up in global growth worries this week and risk off price action has intensified as best reflected through more weakness in US equities. The latest concerns come from discouraging US earnings, ineffective China monetary policy easing efforts, and distressing data out of the Eurozone and UK.