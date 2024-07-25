GBP/USD falls further as BoE looms ahead

GBP/USD slid below 1.2860 on Thursday as GBP softens.

Markets see roughly-even odds of a BoE rate cut.

Lopsided US data bolstered the Greenback slightly, adding to Cable losses.

GBP/USD floundered on Thursday, chalking in a third straight trading day in the red and declining below 1.2860 as market expectations of a Bank of England (BoE) rate cut next week weigh down the Pound Sterling.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) lurched higher in the second quarter, bringing annualized Q2 growth to 2.8%, well above the forecast 2.0% and piling onto the first quarter’s 1.4%. Markets initially recoiled from the firm upswing in growth figures, but a sharp contraction in US Durable Goods Orders helped keep hopes pinned for softening data to help push the Federal Reserve (Fed) toward a September rate cut.

US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) inflation is in the barrel for Friday, and median market forecasts expect a downtick to 2.5% in core PCE inflation for the year ended in June compared to the previous period’s 2.6%.

A one-two punch of central bank action is on the books for next week, with the Fed’s July rate call slated for Wednesday and the BoE’s own rate decision on Thursday. The Fed is still broadly expected to keep rates pinned for one more meeting, but markets are seeing roughly even odds of a quarter-point rate cut from the BoE. Money markets see the BoE’s benchmark rate getting trimmed to 5.0% from 5.25%, and expectations of a widening of the GBP’s rate differential is putting downward pressure on the Pound Sterling.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

GBP/USD technical outlook

Cable has declined -1.5% and counting from last week’s 52-week peak near 1.3045, and the pair is on pace to close in the red for five of the last six straight trading days. Intraday trading has turned firmly bearish as GBP/USD drops away from the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2910.

Despite a near-term pullback, the Cable is still trading deep into bull country, holding chart territory well north of the 200-day EMA at 1.2638. However, a sustained pullback could see the pair fall into a deep rising trendline drawn from last October’s lows near 1.2040.

