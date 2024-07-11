Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could target new multi-month highs

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could target new multi-month highs
GBP/USD gained traction in the American session on Wednesday and registered its highest daily close since March. The pair trades in positive territory above 1.2850 in the European session on Thursday.
The improving risk mood caused the US Dollar (USD) to lose interest in the American trading hours on Wednesday and allowed GBP/USD to extend its uptrend. Additionally, Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said that they still have some work to do before the domestic persistent component of inflation is gone, further supporting Pound Sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Stronger than expected UK GDP numbers lift cable to four-month high
Cable hit new four-month high in European trading on Thursday, lifted by better than expected UK May GDP numbers, which poured cold water on expectations for BoE rate cut next month.
Fresh strength broke through pivotal barriers at 1.2846/60 (200WMA/former top June 12) and pressuring key barrier at 1.2893 (2024 high, posted on March 8). Firmly bullish technical picture on daily chart (Tenkan/Kijun-sen forming a bull-cross and bullish momentum is strengthening) support the action, though headwinds on approach to 1.2893 could be expected, due to overbought conditions and significance of barrier. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stabilizes near 1.2800 as markets await next catalyst
GBP/USD edged lower during the American trading hours on Tuesday and closed the day in negative territory. The pair holds steady near 1.2800 in the European session on Wednesday as investors refrain from taking large positions while awaiting the next fundamental driver.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell presented the Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report and responded to questions before the Senate Banking Committee on the first day of his Congressional testimony on Tuesday. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0850, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is on a gradual ascent toward 1.0850 in the European session on Thursday. The pair's further upside, however, could be capped, as traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical US consumer inflation figures.
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2900 after UK data
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2900 in European trading on Thursday. The pair stays firm amid sustained US Dollar weakness and an upbeat market mood. Traders await the top-tier US economic data after UK GDP and industrial data lift the Pound Sterling.
Gold rises as Powell steers middle-way while market still price rate cuts
Gold rises as Powell sets a cautiously optimistic tone on his second day of testimony to lawmakers in Washington. Although he did not state when the Fed would propose to cut interest rates, he indicated it might be soon.
FLOKI price poised for a rally following break above 200-EMA
FLOKI price faces resistance around $0.000150; a breakout above it signals a potentially bullish move ahead. IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price shows the key support zone at $0.000144 and $0.0.000148.
US core CPI inflation rate expected to keep stubbornly high in June
Inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, is expected to increase at an annual rate of 3.1% in June, down from the 3.3% rise reported in May. The core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen holding steady at 3.4% in the same period.