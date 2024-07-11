GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 1.2850.

Upbeat UK data help Pound Sterling stay resilient against its rivals.

June inflation data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

GBP/USD gained traction in the American session on Wednesday and registered its highest daily close since March. The pair trades in positive territory above 1.2850 in the European session on Thursday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% -0.47% 0.50% -0.11% -0.12% 0.75% 0.25% EUR 0.07% -0.19% 0.89% 0.28% 0.12% 1.16% 0.67% GBP 0.47% 0.19% 1.06% 0.49% 0.31% 1.35% 0.85% JPY -0.50% -0.89% -1.06% -0.61% -0.60% 0.40% -0.21% CAD 0.11% -0.28% -0.49% 0.61% -0.05% 0.86% 0.38% AUD 0.12% -0.12% -0.31% 0.60% 0.05% 1.04% 0.54% NZD -0.75% -1.16% -1.35% -0.40% -0.86% -1.04% -0.49% CHF -0.25% -0.67% -0.85% 0.21% -0.38% -0.54% 0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk mood caused the US Dollar (USD) to lose interest in the American trading hours on Wednesday and allowed GBP/USD to extend its uptrend. Additionally, Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said that they still have some work to do before the domestic persistent component of inflation is gone, further supporting Pound Sterling.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Thursday that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.4% on a monthly basis in May. This reading followed the no change recorded in April and came in better than the market expectation for an expansion of 0.2%, helping GBP/USD stretch higher.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is forecast to soften to 3.1% in June from 3.3% in May. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 0.2% on a monthly basis.

In case the monthly core CPI reading comes in line, or below, the market forecast, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure and open the door for another leg higher in GBP/USD. On the flip side, a monthly increase of 0.3% or stronger in core CPI could cause investors to doubt a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September and trigger a downward correction in the pair.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 80, reflecting overbought conditions for the pair. Nevertheless, investors could ignore this technical development while reacting to a soft US inflation print.

1.2900 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.2940 (static level from July 2023) and 1.3000 (psychological level, static level). On the downside, first support area aligns at 1.2850-1.2860 (static level, June 12 high) before 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).