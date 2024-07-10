GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stabilizes near 1.2800 as markets await next catalyst

GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight range near 1.2800 after posting small losses on Tuesday.

The pair's bullish bias remains intact but the momentum weakens.

Fed Chairman Powell will testify before House Financial Services Committee.

GBP/USD edged lower during the American trading hours on Tuesday and closed the day in negative territory. The pair holds steady near 1.2800 in the European session on Wednesday as investors refrain from taking large positions while awaiting the next fundamental driver.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.15% 0.08% 0.50% -0.10% 0.14% 1.08% 0.16% EUR -0.15% 0.13% 0.68% 0.07% 0.15% 1.27% 0.37% GBP -0.08% -0.13% 0.52% -0.04% 0.02% 1.14% 0.21% JPY -0.50% -0.68% -0.52% -0.60% -0.34% 0.74% -0.29% CAD 0.10% -0.07% 0.04% 0.60% 0.20% 1.18% 0.26% AUD -0.14% -0.15% -0.02% 0.34% -0.20% 1.12% 0.19% NZD -1.08% -1.27% -1.14% -0.74% -1.18% -1.12% -0.92% CHF -0.16% -0.37% -0.21% 0.29% -0.26% -0.19% 0.92% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell presented the Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report and responded to questions before the Senate Banking Committee on the first day of his Congressional testimony on Tuesday.

Powell reiterated that it will not be appropriate to lower the policy rate until they gain greater confidence in inflation heading sustainably toward 2%. Assessing the developments in the job market, "the most recent labor market data sent a pretty clear signal that the labor market has cooled considerably," Powell said.

Following these remarks, the probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in September stays near 25%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee later in the day. Investors, however, are likely to await Thursday's June Consumer Price Index (CPI) data before deciding on the next direction for GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index edged higher to 60 after falling toward 50 late Tuesday, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact, albeit lacking momentum.

In case GBP/USD continues to use 1.2800 (psychological level, static level) as support, 1.2850-1.2860 (static level, June 12 high) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2900 (psychological level, static level). If 1.2800 support fails, an extended slide toward 1.2750 (static level) and 1.2710 (20-day Simple Moving Average) could be seen.