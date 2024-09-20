Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts buyers for the third straight day

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bulls retain control near 1.3300 mark, highest since March 2022
The GBP/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the third straight day on Friday and hovers around the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session, just below its highest level since March 2022 touched the previous day.
The British Pound (GBP) continues to draw support from the Bank of England's (BoE) decision on Thursday to keep interest rates unchanged and run down its stock of government bonds by another £100 billion over the coming 12 months. In contrast, the US Dollar (USD) languishes near its lowest level since July 2023 amid bets for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD tests 1.33 as Greenback weakness prevails
GBP/USD found a fresh 30-month high bid on Thursday, with a broad-market selloff in the US Dollar sparking a risk bid in Cable and bolstering the Pound Sterling. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 50 bps cut this week helped galvanized global markets into a risk-on stance, while the Bank of England’s (BoE) fearful rate hold did little to spark further strength under the GBP.
The only datapoint of note on Friday will be UK Retail Sales for August, though not much momentum is likely to come of it with investors exhausted after a double-header of central banks between the Fed and the BoE. UK MoM Retail Sales in August are expected to tick down to 0.4% from the previous 0.5%, while the annualized figure is expected to hold steady at 1.4%. Read more...
