GBP/USD tests 1.33 as Greenback weakness prevails

GBP/USD continues to test fresh 30-month highs.

Fed rate cut sparks broadbase Greenback selloff.

BoE held rates despite early summer cut, UK Retail Sales in the pipe.

GBP/USD found a fresh 30-month high bid on Thursday, with a broad-market selloff in the US Dollar sparking a risk bid in Cable and bolstering the Pound Sterling. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 50 bps cut this week helped galvanized global markets into a risk-on stance, while the Bank of England’s (BoE) fearful rate hold did little to spark further strength under the GBP.

The only datapoint of note on Friday will be UK Retail Sales for August, though not much momentum is likely to come of it with investors exhausted after a double-header of central banks between the Fed and the BoE. UK MoM Retail Sales in August are expected to tick down to 0.4% from the previous 0.5%, while the annualized figure is expected to hold steady at 1.4%.

The BoE held interest rates steady at 5.0% early Thursday, with the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voting seven-to-one for another rate hold. The BoE initially opened the gates to rate cuts earlier in the summer with a quarter-point cut at the last meeting, but the move may have proved to be premature. BoE policymakers are waiting to see how the UK economy unfolds before making further rate adjustments.

On the US data side, Initial Jobless Claims eased back to 219K for the week ended September 13, down from the previous week’s revised 231K and under the median market forecast of 230K. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for September also printed well above expectations, with the spread index of manufacturing conditions improving to 1.7 from the previous seven-month low of -7.0 and handily beating the expected print of -1.0.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell convinced markets that the Fed’s outsized jumbo cut of 50 bps this week wasn’t a snap response to deteriorating economic conditions but rather an attempt to get ahead of the curve and bolster the US labor market. Powell successfully floated a rebranding of an entire half-percentage-point cut as a “recalibration,” and investors rewarded the Fed’s latest narrative pivot by plowing cash into risk assets across the board and yanking the rug out from beneath the safe-haven US Dollar.

Economic Indicator Retail Sales (MoM) The Retail Sales data, released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, measures the volume of sales of goods by retailers in Great Britain directly to end customers. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the MoM reading comparing sales volumes in the reference month with the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Next release: Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:00 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% Source: Office for National Statistics

GBP/USD price forecast

Despite clipping into a fresh 30-month high on Thursday and crossing the 1.3300 handle, Cable bidders have struggled to push price action deep into bull country, and markets will enter the Friday wrapup with prices hovering near the key psychological level. A firm bullish trend is still baked into daily candlesticks with the pair climbing above the 50–day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3000.

GBP/USD daily chart