Pound Sterling edges down due to weak UK Employment, uncertainty ahead of Fed decision

- The Pound Sterling declines from 1.2740 against the US Dollar due to weak UK employment data and a firm US Dollar.
- The BoE could struggle to shift toward policy normalization as steady UK wage growth offset the impact of weaker employment levels.
- Investors see the Fed arguing to maintain a restrictive framework for longer.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls back after facing selling pressure near 1.2740 in Tuesday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair weakens due to poor United Kingdom (UK) Employment data for three months through April and a firm US Dollar (USD) amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will delay interest-rate cuts.
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the labor market recorded a drawdown for the fourth time in a row. Employment fell by 140,000 workers in the three months to April, less than the 177,000 decline in employment seen in the January-March period. The ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.4%, higher than the expected 4.3%. The labor market data indicates that firms struggle to bear the consequences of the Bank of England's (BoE) higher interest rates.
Meanwhile, wage growth remained steady in the February-April period. Average Earnings Excluding Bonuses, which is a wage inflation measure, grew in line with estimates and the prior release of 6.0%. Also, Average Earnings Including bonuses grew steadily by 5.9%, upwardly revised from 5.7% and higher than the estimates of 5.7%. High wage growth could hamper the BoE's move towards lowering interest rates.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling weighed by weak labor market data
- The Pound Sterling faces selling pressure near 1.2740 after a short-lived pullback against the US Dollar. The US Dollar remains firm as investors turn cautious ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, which are scheduled for Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, consolidates after rising to almost monthly high near 105.40.
- Monthly headline inflation is expected to grow at a slower pace of 0.1% from 0.3% in April, with annual figures growing steadily by 3.4%. In the same period, the annual core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have decelerated to 3.5% from the former release of 3.6%, with monthly figures maintaining the current growth rate of 0.3%.
- Steady or higher-than-expected inflation figures would force Fed policymakers to argue in favor of maintaining the current interest rate framework for a longer period. Soft figures, on the contrary, would reinforce their confidence that the progress in the disinflation process has not stalled.
- The major event for investors will be the Fed’s interest rate decision, in which officials are expected to keep rates on hold for the seventh straight time. Policymakers said they won't lower rates until they get sufficient evidence that inflation will sustainably return to the desired rate of 2%. Investors will keenly focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference and the dot plot to get significant cues about the interest rate outlook.
- Currently, market speculation for Fed rate cuts for the entire year suggests that there will be only one rate cut this year, either in the November or December meeting. Meanwhile, investors’ expectations for the Fed reducing interest rates in the September meeting have diminished significantly.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling holds above 1.2700
The Pound Sterling finds an interim cushion near the round-level support of 1.2700 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair continues to be well-supported by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2714. Also, the 50-day EMA is loping higher, suggesting that the near-term trend is still upbeat.
The Cable still holds the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement support (plotted from the March 8 high of 1.2900 to the April 22 low at 1.2300) at 1.2665.
However, the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted into the lower range of 40.00-60.00, suggesting that the momentum is losing strength.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.0800 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.0800 in the European morning on Tuesday. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge supports the pair, as markets reassess the implications of the Euro area political concerns. The pair's upside could be limited due to a cautious mood. ECB-speak is in focus.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD retreats from session highs but manages to hold above 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed the Employment Change in the three months to April was -140,000, making it hard for Pound Sterling to gather strength.
Gold price remains on the defensive amid renewed rate jitters, US Dollar demand
Gold price edges lower, pressured by reduced Fed rate cut bets. Political uncertainty in Europe and geopolitical risks should limit the downside. Traders also seem hesitant ahead of the US CPI and FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Is Ethereum price forming a local top?
Ethereum price faces struggles to surpass the $4,000 barrier. On-chain data reveals that investors appear to be capitalizing on gains, contributing to the emergence of a potential local peak.
Trading the week ahead
Our main focus shifts to the UK employment data on Tuesday. With an additional member of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee leaning towards a rate cut, any signs of labor market weakness could prompt significant Pound selling.