- The Pound Sterling declines against the US Dollar to nearly 1.2880 amid dismal market sentiment ahead of advanced US Q2 GDP data.
- Firm preliminary S&P Global/CIPS PMI for July has improved the UK’s economic outlook.
- BoE officials hesitate to authenticate market speculation for a rate cut in August.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens to 1.2880 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair declines on sour market sentiment ahead of the advanced United States (US) Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
S&P 500 futures posted some gains in European trading hours, but this appears to be a slight pullback move after nosediving by 2.31% on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, exhibits a sluggish performance at around 104.30.
The US Q2 GDP is estimated to have grown by 2% from the former release of 1.4% on an annualized basis. A higher growth rate is expected to result from strong consumer spending. Per the consensus, the advanced GDP Price Index is expected to have decelerated to 2.6% from the prior reading of 3.1%, which would bring relief for Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers and cement expectations of interest rate cuts in September.
Going forward, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) data for June, which will be published on Friday. The core PCE inflation, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is estimated to have decelerated to 2.5% from May’s figure of 2.6%, with the monthly figure growing steadily by 0.1%.
- The Pound Sterling exhibits a poor performance against its major peers, except the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), on Thursday. The British currency has faced significant pressure as market experts see the Bank of England (BoE) pivoting to policy normalization in August.
- A Reuters poll conducted July 18-24 showed that more than 80% of economists said the BoE will reduce its key borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5% in the August meeting. However, the prediction of a rate-cut in June’s poll was higher, with 97% of respondents favoring a rate-cut move. Contrary to Reuters’ poll, market participants are only pricing in a 45% chance for rate cuts in August.
- An absence of BoE officials’ endorsement for rate cuts seems to have kept market speculation limited. The United Kingdom’s annual headline inflation has returned to the central bank’s desired rate of 2%. However, policymakers hesitate to authenticate rate-cut expectations amid fears of wage growth remaining persistent, which fuels inflationary pressures in the service sector.
- On the economic data front, the upbeat preliminary UK S&P Global/CIPS report for July has indicated a firm start to the third quarter. The Composite PMI came in higher at 52.7 than estimates of 52.6 and the former release of 52.3 due to an increase in activities in the manufacturing as well as service sectors. The Manufacturing and Services PMI expanded to 51.8 and 52.4, respectively, outperforming their former releases.
The Pound Sterling skids below the crucial support of 1.2900 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair trades in a Rising Channel formation on a daily timeframe, in which each pullback move is considered a buying opportunity by market participants. The Cable holds the key 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2866.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) returns within the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting the bullish momentum has faded. However, the bullish bias remains intact.
On the upside, a two-year high near 1.3140 will be a key resistance zone for the Cable.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
