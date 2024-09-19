NZD/USD struggles to seize two-week high of 0.6270 as US Dollar bounces back

- NZD/USD faces pressure to grip a two-week high of 0.6270 due to a decent recovery in the US Dollar.
- Lower-than-expected US jobless claims data prompted US Dollar’s recovery.
- The NZ economy contracted at a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter of this year.
The NZD/USD pair gains significantly by more than 0.5% but struggles to seize the two-week high of 0.6270 in Thursday’s North American session. The Kiwi asset faces slight pressure as the US Dollar (USD) has rebounded after the release of the United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September.
The number of individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time was 219K, lower than estimates of 230K, and the former release of 231K, upwardly revised from 230K. The impact of the better-than-expected jobless claims data is expected to be short-lived as market speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut path will pay a major role in its next move.
On Wednesday, the Fed delivered its first dovish decision in more than four years as policymakers are committed to restoring a higher Unemployment Rate and are confident that inflation is on track to return to the bank’s target of 2%. The Fed cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%-5.00%, and policymakers see federal fund rates heading to 4.4% by the year-end. On the contrary, traders expect interest rates to fall by a total of 125 bps this year to 4.00%-4.25%.
Meanwhile, the market sentiment is upbeat as investors expect the Fed to continue the policy-easing cycle aggressively. The S&P 500 has opened on a strong note, exhibiting a higher risk appetite of investors. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers its intraday losses and bounces back above 101.00.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthens as the domestic Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data came in better than expected. The NZ economy contracted by 0.2% after expanding by 0.1% in the previous quarter.
The pace at which the economy declined was slower than expectations of 0.4%. Going forward, investors will focus on the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) interest rate decision, which will be announced on Friday. It is worth noting that the NZ economy is one of the largest trading partners to China and a dovish decision by the PBoC would strengthen the Kiwi dollar.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1150 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD pulls away from the daily high it set near 1.1200 and trades below 1.1150 on Thursday. The upbeat data from the US helps the USD limit its losses but the improving risk mood allows the pair to hold its ground in the American session.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3250 after BoE-inspired rally
GBP/USD loses its bullish momentum and retreats below 1.3250 after touching its highest level since March 2022 above 1.3300 with the immediate reaction to the BoE's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5%. In the US, weekly Jobless Claims declined to 219K.
Gold trades within a touching distance all-time high set at $2,600
Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher and trades back in the $2,580s on Thursday after falling to the $2,540s following the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates the prior day. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays above 3.7%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin extends gains after Fed cut interest rate
Bitcoin extends recent gains and trades above $62,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a 2.4% increase the previous day after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points.
BoE expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 5% as price pressures persist
After a close call in August, the Bank of England’s September interest rate decision is keenly awaited for fresh cues on the bank’s future policy action and the pace of its bond sales.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.