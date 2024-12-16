NZD/USD Price Forecast: Trades at make or a break near 0.5770

NZD/USD moves higher to near 0.5785, while the US Dollar exhibits a subdued performance.

The Fed is almost certain to announce a 25-bps interest rate reduction in the policy meeting on Wednesday.

The NZ economy is expected to have declined by 0.4% in the third quarter.

The NZD/USD pair rises to near 0.5785 in Monday’s North American session after refreshing a yearly low near 0.5750 on Friday. The Kiwi pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) exhibits a subdued performance, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision, which will be announced on Wednesday.

Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%- 4.50%. Market participants will focus primarily on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary in the press conference after the policy decision to gauge the impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s policies on the interest rate outlook.

According to analysts at Macquarie, the Fed’s stance on the interest rate outlook could turn “slightly hawkish” from “dovish.” “The recent slowdown in the pace of US disinflation, a lower Unemployment Rate than what the Fed projected in September, and exuberance in US financial markets are contributing to this more hawkish stance,” analysts at Macquarie said.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) will be guided by the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published on Thursday. The New Zealand (NZ) economy is estimated to have contracted by 0.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, slower than the 0.5% decline in the previous quarter.

The NZD/USD daily chart shows a Bullish Divergence, which suggests a slowdown in selling momentum that results in a reversal move. While the asset has formed a lower low on a daily timeframe, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has made higher lows. The formation needs confirmation to set off a bullish reversal.

A decisive break above the November 29 high of 0.5930 could confirm a reversal setup and push it higher to the November 15 high of 0.5970 and the psychological resistance of 0.6000.

However, the chances of a bullish divergence confirmation are weak due to unsupportive NZ fundamentals. If the Kiwi pair breaks below the two-year low of 0.5770, it could fall to the November 2022 low of 0.5740 and the round-level support of 0.5700.

NZD/USD daily chart