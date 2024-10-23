NZD/USD Price Forecast: Posts fresh two-month low near 0.6020

NZD/USD retreats to 0.6020 as the US Dollar extends its upside.

Dismal market sentiment due to US political uncertainty weighs on risk-sensitive assets.

NZD/USD stays below the 61.8% Fibo retracement.

The NZD/USD pair falls back to near 0.6020 after a short-lived recovery in Wednesday’s European session. The Kiwi pair faces pressure as rising US Treasury yields have strengthened the US Dollar (USD) further. 10-year US bond yields rise to an almost 12-week high near 4.22% amid uncertainty over United States (US) presidential elections and Middle East risks staying afloat.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, climbs to near 104.40.

The outlook of the US Dollar has strengthened further as the International Monetary Find (IMF) has upwardly revised US growth projections for the current and the next year. The IMF expects the US economy to end 2024 and 2025 year with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains fragile due to dismal market sentiment. A sharp decline in S&P 500 futures in European trading hours suggests weakness in investors’ risk appetite.

NZD/USD posts a fresh two-month low near 0.6020. The Kiwi pair resumed its downside journey after retreating from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 0.6050. The Fibo tool is plotted from the July 29 low at 0.5857 to the September 30 high at 0.6380.

A bear cross, represented by the 20- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near 0.6150, suggests a downside trend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates below 30.00, indicating a strong bearish momentum.

More downside is highly likely towards the August 15 low of 0.5974 and the round-level support of 0.5900 if the pair breaks below the psychological support of 0.6000.

On the flip side, a reversal move above the October 8 high of 0.6146 will drive the asset towards the 50-day EMA at 0.6173 and the October 4 high near 0.6220.

NZD/USD daily chart