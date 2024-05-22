NZD/USD Price Analysis: Surrenders majority of hawkish RBNZ-induced gains

- NZD/USD retreats to 0.6100 but still holds hawkish RBNZ-inspired gains.
- The RBNZ said the decision on rate cuts will be delayed amid headwinds of persistent price pressures.
- Investors await the FOMC minutes to project the next move in the US Dollar.
The NZD/USD pair falls sharply to near the crucial support of 0.6100 in Wednesday’s European session. Earlier, the Kiwi asset rose vertically to 0.6150 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered a hawkish interest rate outlook post keeping its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 5.5% for the seventh time in a row.
The New Zealand Dollar still holds significant gains against the US Dollar amid firm speculation that the RBNZ will start reducing interest rates later than the Federal Reserve (Fed). In the press conference, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr cautioned a potential delay in interest rate cuts due to sticky price pressures. In the monetary policy statement, the RBNZ commented that inflation is expected to return to the 1%-3% band by the year-end.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rises to 104.70 ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) that will provide more cues on United States interest rate path. The US Dollar remains well-supported above 104.40 from last few trading sessions as Fed officials continue supporting for interest rates remaining at their current levels for a longer period.
NZD/USD remains firm after a breakout of the Falling Channel formation on a daily timeframe. The Kiwi asset extends recovery to 50% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from December 26 high at 0.6410 to April 19 low around 0.5850) at 0.6130.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted comfortably into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting that the momentum has leaned toward the upside.
An upside move above February 9 high of 0.6160 will drive the asset towards 61.8% Fibo retracement at 0.6200, followed by January 15 high near 0.6250
On the contrary, fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below April 4 high around 0.6050 This would drag the asset towards the psychological support of 0.6000 and April 25 high at 0.5969.
NZD/USD daily chart
Economic Indicator
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.Read more.
Last release: Wed May 22, 2024 02:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 5.5%
Consensus: 5.5%
Previous: 5.5%
Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year, announcing their decision on interest rates and the economic assessments that influenced their decision. The central bank offers clues on the economic outlook and future policy path, which are of high relevance for the NZD valuation. Positive economic developments and upbeat outlook could lead the RBNZ to tighten the policy by hiking interest rates, which tends to be NZD bullish. The policy announcements are usually followed by Governor Adrian Orr’s press conference.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel near 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. During the American trading hours, comments from central bank officials and the minutes of the Fed's April 30-May 1 meeting will be scrutinized by investors.
GBP/USD consolidates UK CPI-led gains below 1.2750
GBP/USD is consolidating the latest uptick, trading below 1.2750 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair capitalized on the UK annual CPI data, which rose 2.3% in April and pushed back against bets for a BoE June rate cut, lifting the Pound Sterling.
Gold price loses its recovery momentum ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price edges lower in Wednesday’s early European session. The cautious approach from Fed officials weighs on precious metals. Gold traders will monitor the FOMC Minutes and Fed’s Goolsbee speech.
Shiba Inu price buy signal hints 25% upswing on the horizon for SHIB holders Premium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues its struggle above a key hurdle. This development comes as SHIB, an ERC-20 meme coin, reacts to the Ethereum spot ETF approval news.
Sticky service prices put BoE rate cuts on ice
UK price growth fell last month, with the annual headline rate falling to 2.3% from 3.2%. This is the lowest level since the summer of 2021, and was driven by a decline in the price of household energy bills.