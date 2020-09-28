NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls set on at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement

- NZD/USD is in the midst of a powerful upside correction.
- Bulls are mapping out the Fibonacci confluence targets.
NZD/USD has been tracked in a series of technical analysis since August from when the makings of a monthly reverse head and shoulders pattern had been identified.
From the outset, the price action has been analysed and various opportunities were identified for trading opportunities while the monthly downside continued to play out, just as expected.
The flow of analysis to date is as follows:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears stacking their chips at critical support structures
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Longer-term bullish, short-term bearish
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fading opportunity for 1:3 risk to reward
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish opportunities below current resistance
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears giving way to the bulls until 0.6710/20 resistance
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish environment opens 1:3 R/R setup
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears in control, testing below key structure
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears on verge of test of trendline support
- NZD/USD Price Analysis (update): Target achieved to trendline support ahead of RBNZ
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Will the US dollar now give back some ground to the dollar bloc?
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears await the next opportunity, but it could be a while
As per the latest analysis in the above series, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears await the next opportunity, but it could be a while, the upside resistance structure is the next target.
Once the upside has been achieved, the attention will then resume back to the downside.
The following is a top-down analysis from the monthly chart, the weekly and daily to the 4-hour from where a trading opportunity to the upside has been mapped out.
Monthly reverse head and shoulders in the making
Weekly structures
Daily chart, mapping the Fibo targets
4-hour chart, looking for bullish confirmations
At this stage, the conditions are still not ideal for entry as bulls would be prudent to wait until the momentum indicators are more bullish and price pulls away from the 21-moving average.
The price will indeed need to move higher towards the Fibo targets, but bulls would be on the lookout for structure lower down below price from where a buy-in at a discount might be achieved on pullbacks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD not out of the woods despite a modest bounce
AUD/USD advanced on easing greenback’s demand, trading at around 0.7070 as a new day starts. A scarce Australian macroeconomic calendar leaves the pair in the hands of sentiment.
Gold: Don't get too excited there are still some key levels to break
Gold has pushed higher on Monday as there has been a good retracement in the greenback at the start of the week. The price has been making lower lows and lower highs since hitting the all-time high back on 6th August.
USD/JPY holds on to the higher ground, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair has spent Monday consolidating near its recent highs, unable to attract investors. Eyes turn to September Tokyo inflation.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
WTI bulls may be running against the wind while price is respecting trendline support
The price of oil is trading on the bid around $40.47 at the time of writing, some 0.95% higher having travelled from a low of $39.80 and scoring the highest levels since the 21st Sep.