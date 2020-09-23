NZD/USD Price Analysis (update): Target acheived to trendline support ahead of RBNZ

NZD/USD runs into a critical support area ahead of the RBNZ.

Bears may wish to wait for the outcome before committing to the downside at this juncture.

As per the following article, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears on verge of test of trendline support, the price has indeed moved to target as the greenback catches a bid in the Asian session.

The entry was signified at the 15-minute structure as follows:

Target achieved

Bears will have gained a 1:3 risk to reward ratio in the above outcome or possibly riding the impulse even further for higher reward.

However, at this juncture, it would be expected to see a correction back to test a potential structure on the daily chart as follows:

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is due in a short while, so it is advisable to wait and see what the outcome of that meeting is before committing to the curremy one way or the other.