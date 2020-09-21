NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears in control, testing below key structure

- NZD/USD showing signs it is on the verge of a strong downside impulse.
- Bears have broken strong support, but will it now act as resistance or is there more downside to go?
Until the overhead resistance is broken, NZD/USD is a fade on rallies as bears target the completion of a reverse Head & Shoulders pattern on the longer-term charts.
The pair has just been rejected, again, at the monthly resistance and it has dropped and broken expected daily support.
The question now is whether there is more to go to the side or whether the price will offer a discount on a pullback in the coming sessions from there current lows.
The following is a top-down analysis from the monthly, weekly and daily support.
Monthly Head & Shoulders?
1W chart
We have a series or tops on the weekly chart, confirming the downside bias.
1D chart
More to go?
The bears could well head lower which would then make for a more compelling retest of support on a correction to the 38.2%.
