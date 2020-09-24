NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears await the next opportunity, but it could be a while

- NZD/USD is likely to correct a portion of the downside, holding at support.
- Bears will be waiting patiently for the next downside confirmation.
NZD/USD is playing out in the makings of a reverse head and shoulders on the monthly time frame.
In the meantime, the bulls have an opportunity to clean up some of the destruction left behind by the bears in the latest sell-off to support structure.
The following is a top-down analysis of the monthly, weekly and daily chart which illustrates the various compelling patterns and markets structures.
Monthly reverse head and shoulders in the making
Weekly support and resistances
The weekly chart offers a triple top scenario with the makings of a head and shoulders and the case for the downside once the bulls complete the correction to the shown resistance structure.
4-hour chart
Bulls will be looking to the lower time frames, such as the 4-hour charts, in order to take advantage of any progress to the upside.
However, the bears will have bigger fish to fry if the upside target is achieved where there is a more compelling case for the downside in the reverse head and shoulders pattern on the monthly chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
