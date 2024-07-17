NZD/USD Price Analysis: Aims to extend upside above 0.6100 at US Dollar’s cost

NZD/USD rises to 0.6100 as US Dollar weakens due to strong speculation for Fed rate cuts in September.

The New Zealand Dollar strengthens despite cooling inflationary pressures.

NZD/USD rebounds from 50% Fibo retracement at 0.6035.

The NZD/USD pair rallies to near the round-level resistance of 0.6100 in Wednesday’s American session. The Kiwi asset strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) faces an intense sell-off due to firm speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot to policy normalization from the September meeting.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slides further and posts a fresh four-month low near 103.60.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthens even though the Q2 Consumer Price Index (CPI) softened at a faster-than-expected pace. This has boosted expectations of early rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

The data showed that quarterly inflation grew by 0.4%, slower than expectations and Q1 reading of 0.6%. The annual CPI data decelerated at a robust pace to 3.3% from the consensus of 3.5% and the former release of 4.0%.

NZD/USD finds a temporary support near 50% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from April 19 low near 0.5850 to June 12 high at 0.6222) at 0.6035 on a daily timeframe. The near-term outlook remains bearish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6100 acts as major barricade to NZD bulls.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among market participants.

Fresh upside would appear if the asset breaks above July 3 high at 0.6130 for targets near May 28 high around 0.6170 and June 12 high of 0.6222.

However, a breakdown below April 4 high around 0.6050 would expose the asset to the psychological support of 0.6000.

NZD/USD daily chart