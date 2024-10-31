NZD/USD posts fresh 11-week low below 0.5950 as US Dollar bounces back

- NZD/USD prints a fresh over 11-week low below 0.5950 as the US Dollar rebounds.
- The US Dollar bounces back in the aftermath of the lower US Initial Jobless Claims data.
- Investors expect the RBNZ to cut interest rates further this year by 50 bps to 4.25%.
The NZD/USD pair refreshes a more than 11-week low slightly below 0.5950 in North American trading hours on Thursday. The Kiwi pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) bounces back after the release of the United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending October 25. The initial reaction from the US Dollar was bearish after the data release, however, it recovers quickly as claims came in surprisingly lower than expected.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against ix major currencies, rebounds from the day’s low of 103.80 and turns flat, at the time of writing.
Individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time were lower at 216K against estimates of 230K and the former reading of 228K. This has diminished fears of labor demand slowing in the near term. On Wednesday, unexpectedly upbeat ADP Employment Change data also pointed to an improvement in the job market. The agency reported that 233K workers were hired by the private sector in October, significantly higher than 159K in September.
For more cues on the current labor market health, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for October, which will be published on Friday.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains under pressure on expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut interest rates gain by a larger-than-usual size of 50 basis points (bps) in its monetary policy meeting on November 27. This would push the Official Cash Rate (OCR) lower to 4.25%.
Economic Indicator
Initial Jobless Claims
The Initial Jobless Claims released by the US Department of Labor is a measure of the number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance. A larger-than-expected number indicates weakness in the US labor market, reflects negatively on the US economy, and is negative for the US Dollar (USD). On the other hand, a decreasing number should be taken as bullish for the USD.Read more.
Last release: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Weekly
Actual: 216K
Consensus: 230K
Previous: 227K
Source: US Department of Labor
Every Thursday, the US Department of Labor publishes the number of previous week’s initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US. Since this reading could be highly volatile, investors may pay closer attention to the four-week average. A downtrend is seen as a sign of an improving labour market and could have a positive impact on the USD’s performance against its rivals and vice versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps its daily gains below 1.0900 post-US PCE
EUR/USD continues to trade modestly higher on the day but remains below 1.0900 in the American session on Thursday. The risk-averse market atmosphere and PCE inflation data for September support the USD, limiting the pair's upside.
USD/JPY trims losses and approaches 153.00
Following an earlier decline below 152.00, USD/JPY now manages to regain some composure and advance to the vicinity of the 153.00 barrier. The initial strong bullish move in the Japanese Yen came after BoJ's Ueda left the door open to a potential rate hike in December at the bank's meeting early onThursday.
Gold extends daily slide to $2,750 area
Gold extends its correction from the record-high it set at $2,790 and trades near $2,750. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in positive territory above 4.3% after US inflation data, causing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Eurozone inflation up to 2% in October as unemployment hits new record low
The Eurozone’s inflation rate increased more than expected, with core inflation stable at 2.7%. The direction of incoming data in the region is not quite clear, which provides the ECB with confusing signals for the path of rate cuts.
Bank of Japan holds rates steady amid signs of modest GDP growth
Monthly industrial production results have been mixed but generally indicate a modest recovery in third-quarter GDP. Clear guidance from the Bank of Japan remains elusive, with each upcoming meeting being pivotal.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.