NZD/USD plummets below 0.5820 as antipodeans weaken across the board

NZD/USD faces an intense sell-off amid uncertainty ahead of China’s two-day annual economic conference.

The RBNZ is expected to cut interest rates by 50 bps in the policy meeting in February 2025.

The next move in the US Dollar will be influenced by the US inflation data for November.

The NZD/USD pair plunges to near 0.5820 in Tuesday’s North American session. The Kiwi pair faces intense selling pressure as antipodean currencies weaken amid uncertainty ahead of China’s closed-door annual economic conference to be held on Dec 11-12.

China’s Politburo is expected to announce big-bank economic stimulus to boost domestic consumption and stabilize their beaten-down real estate sector, a scenario that will boost trading activities with the New Zealand (NZD) and strengthen the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) appeal, being one of the leading trading partners of China.

Domestically, the Kiwi dollar remains under pressure as market expectations for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut interest rates again by 50 basis points (bps) at the first meeting of 2025 in February. RBNZ dovish bets fuelled further after comments from NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized on lowering inflation and interest rates to stimulate the economy.

Meanwhile, a further recovery in the US Dollar (USD) has also weighed on the Kiwi pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises to near 106.40. The Greenback gains even though market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50% remain firm.

Going forward, investors will focus on the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November that could influence Fed dovish bets, which will be published on Wednesday.