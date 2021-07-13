NZD/USD pares early gains, retreats to 0.6980 area

- NZD/USD struggles to hold above 0.7000 on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index continues to push higher during the European session.
- Focus shifts to June CPI data from the US.
After closing the first trading day of the week in the negative territory, the NZD/USD pair edged higher during the Asian session and reached a daily high of 0.7010 before losing its traction. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.6980.
Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the Food Price Index increased by 1.4% on a monthly basis in June. More importantly, China posted a trade surplus of $51.5 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $44.2 billion, with Exports rising by 32.2% (in USD terms) on a yearly basis in June. Although these figures helped the kiwi find demand, the renewed USD strength in the European session forced NZD/USD to turn south.
Eyes on US inflation report
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is up 0.15% on the day at 92.36.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June. Investors expect the CPI to come down to 4.9% on a yearly basis from 5% recorded in May.
Previewing this data, "the important and unanswered question is how much inflation has been created by the economic dislocation of the lockdowns," noted FXStreet senior analyst Joseph Trevisani. "Market response to the June and subsequent CPI figures will be restrained until we begin to get an answer to that important question."
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6981
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7014
|Daily SMA50
|0.7136
|Daily SMA100
|0.7143
|Daily SMA200
|0.707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7009
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1850 on dovish Lagarde's comments
EUR/USD is testing lows near 1.1850, changing its course from 11875, as ECB President Lagarde once again pours cold waters on hawkish expectations. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautios market mood, ahead of the critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3900 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3850, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. NI unionists convey dislike over post-Brexit trade barriers. UK PM Johnson expresses caution. Covid updates, US CPI awaited.
XAU/USD ranges above $1800 ahead of key US events
Gold remains firm around $1810 mark despite the DXY rebound. All eyes remain on the US inflation data, Fed Powell’s speech.
Binance key payments partner Clear Junction suspends deposits and withdrawals
Challenges continue to arise as Binance faces another payments processor that has decided to halt processing transactions for the leading cryptocurrency exchange.
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
In June, the monthly CPI increase is forecast to drop to 0.5% from 0.6% in May and 0.8% in April. The annual CPI rate is projected to slip to 4.9% from 5% in May. Ebbing base effect will uncover shortage driven price gains. Markets will attend to CPI but not trade results.