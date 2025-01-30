NZD/USD moves below 0.5650 as traders expect RBNZ to deliver another bumper rate cut

NZD/USD weakens as the RBNZ is widely expected to implement another 50 basis point rate cut in February.

New Zealand’s Trade Balance recorded a surplus of NZ$219 million in December, driven by a robust 17% surge in exports.

US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4) could report a 2.6% growth, down from the previous 3.1%.

The NZD/USD pair extends its decline for the fourth consecutive day, trading near 0.5640 during European hours on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to weaken amid dovish expectations regarding the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) monetary policy. The RBNZ is expected to implement another 50 basis point (bps) rate cut on February 19, following two previous reductions in the current cycle.

On the economic front, New Zealand reported a trade surplus of NZ$219 million in December, driven by a robust 17% surge in exports, which outpaced a 6.5% increase in imports. However, ANZ Business Confidence fell to a five-month low of 54.4 in January, down from 62.3 in December. Similarly, the Business Outlook Index declined for the third consecutive month, reaching 54.4 in January 2025—its lowest level since August—amid signs of a slowing economy.

Traders await the release of the US fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth data, scheduled for Thursday. The market consensus expects a slowdown in annualized GDP growth, with a forecast of 2.6%, down from the previous 3.1%. Inflationary concerns persist, with the Q4 GDP Price Index expected to rise to 2.5%, up from 1.9%.

Further downside risks for NZD/USD appear as the USD could strengthen amid the Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious approach to monetary policy. The Fed maintained its overnight borrowing rate at 4.25%-4.50% during its January meeting on Wednesday, as widely anticipated. This decision follows three consecutive rate cuts since September 2024, totaling a one-percentage-point reduction.

The Federal Reserve reinforced its hawkish stance by removing language that indicated confidence in inflation reaching its 2% target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed in the press conference that the central bank would only consider policy changes if there was "real progress on inflation or signs of weakness in the labor market."