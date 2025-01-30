The United States' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in the fourth quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) first estimate showed on Thursday. This reading followed the 3.1% expansion recorded in the third quarter and came in below the market expectation of 2.6%.

In the fourth quarter, the Gross Domestic Product Price Index rose by 2.2%, below analysts' estimate of 2.5%. Additionally, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased by 2.5% on a quarterly basis, matching the market consensus.

"The increase in real GDP in the fourth quarter primarily reflected increases in consumer spending and government spending that were partly offset by a decrease in investment," the BEA said in its press release. "Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased."

Market reaction to US GDP data

The US Dollar largely ignored this data. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was unchanged on the day at 107.95.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.84% 0.38% -0.93% 0.39% 1.44% 1.02% 0.28% EUR -0.84% -0.38% -1.59% -0.30% 0.60% 0.31% -0.44% GBP -0.38% 0.38% -1.55% 0.09% 0.99% 0.71% -0.06% JPY 0.93% 1.59% 1.55% 1.38% 2.58% 2.22% 1.37% CAD -0.39% 0.30% -0.09% -1.38% 0.86% 0.63% -0.14% AUD -1.44% -0.60% -0.99% -2.58% -0.86% -0.25% -1.00% NZD -1.02% -0.31% -0.71% -2.22% -0.63% 0.25% -0.98% CHF -0.28% 0.44% 0.06% -1.37% 0.14% 1.00% 0.98% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The United States Gross Domestic Product is expected to grow at an annualised rate of 2.6% in Q4 2024.

The US economy is expected to keep growing at a healthy pace.

The US Dollar is in recovery mode amid ruling risk aversion.

The United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is scheduled to release the preliminary estimate of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the October-December quarter on Thursday. Analysts anticipate that the report will indicate an annualised economic growth rate of 2.6%, slightly below the 3.1% posted in the third quarter of the year.

What to expect from GDP figures this time

The BEA’s preliminary GDP release is the most important for financial markets, as the figure is the ultimate indicator of US economic health. Alongside growth data, the report includes fresh Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index figures, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) favourite inflation gauge.

The current release is a bit tricky, as the Fed announced its monetary policy decision to keep interest rates on hold ahead of GDP and PCE updates, and financial markets are still digesting the latest on that front.

Back in December, the Fed published its latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) or dot plot, which showed upward revisions in 2025 year-end growth to 2.1% from 2% and to core inflation to 2.5% from 2.1%. Generally speaking, the latest SEP suggested policymakers expected continued economic expansion and inflation to remain above their 2% goal for some more time.

Beyond the headline GDP reading, market participants anticipate the Q4 core PCE Price Index will print at 2.5%, higher than the 2.2% posted in Q3.

Other than that, the report includes the GDP Price Index, which tracks changes in the prices of goods and services produced domestically, including exports but excluding imports. This index provides a clear view of how inflation is affecting GDP. For the fourth quarter, the GDP Price Index is expected to increase by 2.5%, up from the 1.9% rise seen in the third quarter.

It is worth adding that the GDPNow model from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 3.2% on Tuesday, up from 3.0% on January 17.

When will the GDP print be released and how can it affect the USD?

The US GDP report will be published at 13:30 GMT on Wednesday. In addition to the headline real GDP figure, changes in private domestic purchases, the GDP Price Index and the Q4 PCE Price Index figures could impact the US Dollar’s (USD) valuation.

A better-than-anticipated GDP headline could support the Fed’s dovish case and pressure the USD while discouraging figures could have the opposite effect on the American currency.

Valeria Bednarik, FXStreet Chief Analyst, says: “The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovered amid a risk-averse environment at the beginning of the week but stands far below the monthly high posted in mid-January at 110.18. At the same time, the ongoing advance lacks momentum, according to technical readings in the daily chart. The January 23 intraday high at 108.50 comes as an immediate barrier ahead of the 109.00 figure. Should the index surpass the latter, market players will be looking at the 109.40-109.50 region as a potential bullish target.”

Bednarik adds: “A decline below 107.75, the January 29 intraday low, exposes the monthly bottom at 106.97. Still, and given the risk-averse environment, US Dollar dips could be seen as buying opportunities, with additional falls unlikely in the near term.”

(An earlier version of this story was corrected on January 30 at 07:34 to say that GDP is expected to grow at an annualised rate of 2.6% in Q4 2024, not 2.8%.)