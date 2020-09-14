NZ PM Ardern: Will review Auckland virus restrictions September 21st

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has said that the government will review Auckland's virus restrictions on September 21st and that the rest of the nation will move to alert level 1 midnight 21/9/20.

She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.

NZD/USD update

It was a more subdued session for the Kiwi on Friday and in Asia today, but looking ahead, this is a big week with the current account data and the PREFU on Wednesday.

Gross Domestic Product data is out on Thursday.

GDP data will be the worst on record, but it won’t be as bad as first thought and we expect the current account deficit to narrow. It’s all mostly technical but the Kiwi is looking for good news at the moment,

analysts at ANZ Bank explained.