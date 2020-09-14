NZD/JPY Price Analysis: On the bear's watchlist as price holds below 4-HR resistance

- NZD/JPY bears looking into prospects below the support structure.
- The monthly chart also offers upside potential still as well as downside from current resistance.
NZD/JPY is dipping in and out of bearish 4-hour technical readings and testing both a critical resistance and support level of the consolidation channel in doing so.
The following is a bearish assessment which offers the prospects of a short on the break of the support structure.
In a top-down analysis, we can see that there is too much risk of a continuation of the broader bullish trend to anything with the pair until a bearish environment has been confirmed.
Monthly chart
There could still be some more upside to go yet, so the prudent thing to do is monitor for price action signals and a confirmation of a bearish environment on the short term charts.
Weekly chart
The weekly outlook could develop a similar price action pattern as illustrated above towards bearish targets 1 and 2.
Daily chart
There is a 1,2,3 set up and it would appear that the current resistance is holding up, creating the prospects for wave 3 to the downside.
4HR chart
While the price holds above the support structure, there is not a strong enough bias to sell the pair until the structure is broken.
However, a short taken at market protected by a stop loss placed above structure is offering a 2.5 risk to reward.
Although, the same could be achieved with more conviction once the price is below the 21 moving average and on a break and restest of the support structure turning into new resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.