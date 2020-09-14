NZD/JPY Price Analysis: On the bear's watchlist as price holds below 4-HR resistance

By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/JPY bears looking into prospects below the support structure.
  • The monthly chart also offers upside potential still as well as downside from current resistance.

NZD/JPY is dipping in and out of bearish 4-hour technical readings and testing both a critical resistance and support level of the consolidation channel in doing so.

The following is a bearish assessment which offers the prospects of a short on the break of the support structure.

In a top-down analysis, we can see that there is too much risk of a continuation of the broader bullish trend to anything with the pair until a bearish environment has been confirmed. 

Monthly chart

There could still be some more upside to go yet, so the prudent thing to do is monitor for price action signals and a confirmation of a bearish environment on the short term charts. 

Weekly chart

The weekly outlook could develop a similar price action pattern as illustrated above towards bearish targets 1 and 2.

Daily chart

There is a 1,2,3 set up and it would appear that the current resistance is holding up, creating the prospects for wave 3 to the downside.

4HR chart

While the price holds above the support structure, there is not a strong enough bias to sell the pair until the structure is broken. 

However, a short taken at market protected by a stop loss placed above structure is offering a 2.5 risk to reward.

Although, the same could be achieved with more conviction once the price is below the 21 moving average and on a break and restest of the support structure turning into new resistance. 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

