NZD/USD: Remains above 0.6650 against all odds

- NZD/USD keeps late-Friday pullback to stay beyond 21-day SMA for the third day in a row.
- New Zealand’s Visitor Arrivals recovered in July, Business NZ PSI shrank in August.
- News that ByteDance rejects Microsoft’s offer for TikTok fails to tame the risk amid vaccine hopes.
- Sino-American tension, Brexit join fears of RBNZ’s rate cut to question the bulls.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.6690 ahead of Monday’s Tokyo open. In doing so, the Kiwi pair takes clues from the gains of S&P 500 Futures while ignoring risk-negative headlines. The reason could be traced from a lack of major catalysts as well as anticipated preparations for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate cut.
Buy on rumors, sell on news…
Rumors that Oracle won the bidding for TikTok seems to favor the S&P 500 Futures, up 0.80% now, following no market reaction to the news that ByteDance turned down Microsoft’s bid for the video-sharing app. Also on the positive side could be hopes of the early vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19), as triggered by the restart of AstraZeneca’s trials. Additionally, the European Central Bank policymakers’ (ECB) comments suggesting further easy money added strength to the equity future derivative and helped restore market sentiment.
On the contrary, China’s retaliation to the US sanctions over the Hong Kong bill joins Brexit fears and uncertainty over the American stimulus to challenge the risk-tone sentiment.
Elsewhere, Bloomberg came out with the piece suggesting the RBNZ’s rate cut to take place in early 2021. “After rallying more than 20% from its March low, the currency is coming under pressure as traders bet the benchmark rate could drop below zero in the first few months of 2021. Economic growth and consumer confidence data due this week may help determine exactly when this will happen. Bets for more policy easing have gained traction after the Reserve Bank of Zealand reiterated earlier this month that it may deploy negative rates to support the economy.”
It should also be noted that New Zealand’s Visitor Arrivals in July recovered from -105.1% forecast to -98.5% whereas Business NZ PSI slipped into the contraction region, below 50 reading, in August versus 53.2 prior.
Moving on, traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts amid a lack of major data/events during the day. On a weekly basis, Westpac’s Consumer Survey details for the third quarter (Q3), up for publishing on Tuesday, will precede Thursday’s second quarter (Q2) GDP data to direct the pair’s near-term move. On the other hand, Wednesday will be the key for the USD traders as it offers the Fed’s meeting and Retail Sales data from the world’s largest economy.
Technical analysis
A clear break of the monthly falling trend line, at 0.6667 now, becomes necessary for the bulls to carry the recent strength, failing to do so can recall 21-day SMA level of 0.6650 on the sellers’ radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6674
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6668
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6644
|Daily SMA50
|0.6619
|Daily SMA100
|0.6445
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6695
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6641
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6724
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6601
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6749
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.