Mexican Peso appreciates, pushing USD/MXN down over 1.5% to 20.28 following tariff speculation in The Washington Post.

US services sector decelerates in December, compounding investor caution amidst fluctuating equity markets.

Falling Mexican consumer confidence adds to local economic concerns.

The Mexican Peso begins the week positively, appreciating against the US Dollar on Monday after The Washington Post reported that Trump aides are only considering tariffs on “certain sectors”, a less harsh policy than floated earlier. Nevertheless, US President-elect Trump said the story “incorrectly states that my tariff policy will be pared back.” Despite this, the USD/MXN tumbled over 1.50% to trade at 20.28 at the time of writing.

Market sentiment is upbeat, yet traders remain wary of Trump’s remarks on his social network. US equities wavered after The Washington Post article, yet they are still holding their gains following Trump’s latest remarks.

Recent data revealed that US business activity in the services segment decelerated in December, based on data from S&P Global. Additionally, Factory Orders in November shrank after strong figures in October.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook revealed that the US central bank could adopt a cautious approach with additional interest rate cuts, given a solid economy and inflation that is stickier than expected.

Across the south of the border, the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI) announced that Mexican consumers turned pessimistic near the end of 2024 as Consumer Confidence fell for the second straight month in December.

Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso boosted by weak US Dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is falling to a five-day low of 107.75, a headwind for the USD/MXN exotic pair.

The DXY weakness was spurred by The Washington Post's article about Trump’s tariff plans.

US S&P Global Services PMI in December slowed from 58.5 to 56.8, exceeding estimates of 56.1.

US Factory Orders in November dropped by 0.4% MoM from October’s upwardly-revised figures of 0.5%. Economists expected a contraction of -0.3%.

Mexico’s Consumer Confidence in December was 47.1, down from 47.6 in the previous month, according to the national statistics agency on Monday.

USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso strengthens, testing key level ahead 20.00

The USD/MXN is falling sharply, testing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 20.26. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish, opening the door for further Mexican Peso strength. If sellers push prices below the latter, they could challenge the 20.00 figure. On further weakness, the pair could drop to the 100-day SMA at 19.89, followed by the 19.50 figure.

On the other hand, if buyers stepped in and lifted the USD/MXN above 20.50, the next key resistance would be the year-to-date (YTD) high of 20.90 before testing 21.00. A breach of the latter will expose the March 8, 2022 peak of 21.46.