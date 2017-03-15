Live Stream – Janet Yellen speech

Fed chair Janet Yellen will offer a press conference today at 18:30 GMT; 30 minutes after the release of the FOMC statement, that includes the decision of the central bank on interest rates and FOMC staff projections. She usually reads a statement that is followed by a QA session.

When is the Fed interest rate decision and how could affect DXY?

Yellen will explain the decisions the Fed took today and then she will answers question from journalists. Her speech will be followed closely by market participants and is likely to trigger volatility across financial assets. A tone suggesting some kind of acceleration in the tightening process could boost the US dollar. On the opposite, if she signals that the normalization process is likely to proceed at a slower pace, the greenback could weaken.

About Janet Yellen

Janet L. Yellen took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 3, 2014, for a four-year term ending February 3, 2018. Dr. Yellen also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body.