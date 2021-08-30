LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc falls yet again as new losing streak builds

Electric truck and vehicle maker Rivian has officially filed for it U.S. IPO. The company, which is backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), is seeking an $80 billion valuation, which is 350 times the valuation that Tesla had in its IPO back in 2010 . Compared to Lucid, Rivian is nearly ready to deliver its first shipment of vehicles, and is working on electric delivery vans that will be used almost exclusively by Amazon.

Speaking of Tesla, the industry leader for electric vehicles continues to branch out its operations into other industries. On Friday, the company officially applied to the Texas Public Utility Commission to sell electricity to Texans . The move comes as Tesla began construction of a 100 megawatt energy storage system just outside of Houston. Earlier this year a cold snap left millions of Texans without power for days, so Tesla could be trying to take advantage of a vulnerable system. Shares of Tesla were up 1.53% during Friday’s session.

NASDAQ:LCID is hitting a slippery slope, as the recently merged EV SPAC continues to decline. Shares of LCID fell a further 4.5% this week, and nearly 13% over the past month. On Friday, Lucid dipped a further 2.09% to close the trading week at $21.03 . Lucid Group is fresh off a review from MotorTrend that called its Air Dream Sedan a serious threat to brands like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Despite the glowing review, shares of Lucid have continued to slide as investors seem more interested in hearing about a concrete delivery date.

