Indian Rupee posts modest gains, focus on Fed rate decision

- The Indian Rupee trades with a mild positive bias in Tuesday’s Asian session.
- The INR is weighed by the month-end US Dollar demand and India’s equity outflows.
- The Fed Interest Rate Decision will be the highlight on Wednesday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) trades stronger on Tuesday despite the recovery of the US Dollar (USD). However, the local currency remains under pressure amid month-end corporate demand for USD and substantial foreign fund outflows from Indian equities. Furthermore, the volatile Chinese Yuan and weaker sentiment contribute to the INR’s downside.
Nonetheless, extended losses in crude oil prices might limit the downside for the Indian Rupee as India is the third largest consumer of oil behind the US and China. Investors will closely watch the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the eighth time in a row at its July meeting. Market players will shift their attention to the Indian HSBC Manufacturing PMI and US employment data later this week, which will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee recovers despite multiple challenges
- “Rupee has been continuously depreciating due to equity outflows and tracking Asian currencies. There is Dollar demand from importers. Despite the fall in the US Dollar index, the Rupee is depreciating because the market is not looking at it right now,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank.
- The final reading of the Indian HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is estimated to improve to 58.5 in July from the previous reading of 58.3.
- "The case to cut is already strong, and the Fed will likely use the July meeting to plant a seed that a cut in September is on the table," noted Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.
- Investors are now seeing that the first rate cut will come by mid-September, pricing in 100% of the Fed rate cut by at least a quarter-percentage-point by then, according to data from the CME FedWatch Tool.
- The US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index came in at -17.5 in July from -15.1 in the previous reading.
Technical analysis: Indian Rupee remains bearish in the longer term
Indian Rupee trades with mild gains on the day. The constructive bias of the USD/INR pair remains in place as the pair has held above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and is depicted by an uptrend line since June 3 on the daily chart. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above the midline near 61.45, indicating bullish momentum in the near term and longer term.
The all-time high of 83.85 acts as an immediate resistance level for the pair. Extended gains above this barrier open USD/INR to a move to the 84.00 psychological level.
A resumption of the bearish swing might pave the way to the uptrend line around 83.70. The next contention level is located at 83.51, a low of July 12. The crucial support level is seen at 83.44, the 100-day EMA.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|0.13%
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|-0.11%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|-0.15%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.09%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|-0.08%
|0.07%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.09%
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
|-0.18%
|-0.10%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|NZD
|0.08%
|0.11%
|0.16%
|0.07%
|0.12%
|0.23%
|0.15%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|-0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground below 0.6550 amid risk aversion
AUD/USD is holding lower ground below 0.6550 in Asian trading on Tuesday. Broad risk-aversion-led US Dollar uptick and mixed Australian housing data weigh on the pair. The focus now shifts to top-tier US jobs data ahead of Wednesday's Australian CPI data.
USD/JPY retakes 154.00, as USD capitalizes on dour mood
USD/JPY has recovered ground to reattempt 154.00 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair is back on the bids, as the US Dollar capitalizes on the risk-off mood while Japanese Yen traders reposition ahead of Wednesday's BoJ policy decision.
Gold price languishes around $2,380, looks to Fed decision for fresh impetus
Gold price struggled to find acceptance above the $2,400 mark and attracted some intraday sellers on Monday amid a strong pickup in US Dollar demand. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse was seen as another factor exerting some downward pressure on the safe-haven precious metal.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin finds rejection around the $70,000 level
Bitcoin price struggles to break through the $70,000 threshold, while Ethereum and Ripple are maintaining stability at their daily support levels, suggesting a potential rally could be on the horizon.
Getting ready for central bank risk later in week
We’re seeing some attempts at a recovery in risk assets, though it’s been a tough and slow go thus far. The US Dollar has been in the driver’s seat as global sentiment remains subdued.