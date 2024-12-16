- Honeywell stock gains on announcement of likely spinoff of aerospace unit.
- HON stock ramps up over 4% on Monday.
- The announcement follows a deal with Bombardier earlier this month that was expected to dent earnings.
- Hedge fund Elliot Management praises the announcement.
Honeywell International (HON) stock has climbed 4.4% on Monday afternoon after Wall Street warms to a possible spinoff of the industrial heavyweight’s aeronautics division could streamline the capital intensive company’s balance sheet.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which houses Honeywell as one of its 30 index constituents, sank lower on continued weakness by UnitedHealth Group (UNH), one of its largest holdings. This was the opposite direction of the NASDAQ Composite, which rallied 1.3% at the time of writing.
Honeywell stock news
Honeywell’s Chairman and CEO, Vimal Kapur, released a statement on Monday saying that the aerospace unit is being sized up for a possible separation from the main company’s other two divisions: Automation and Energy Transition. The CEO said to expect further news on this front at the company's next earnings release, currently slated for February 6 next year.
"Following the portfolio enhancements announced earlier this year, Honeywell is now well-positioned for significant transformational alternatives, and we are continuing our deeper, more granular exploration of their feasibility and possible timing," Kapur said. "Honeywell's Board of Directors remains committed to maximizing shareholder value creation, and any decision will be evaluated against that goal."
Honeywell announced in early December that a new partnership with Canadian aviation firm Bombardier would require extensive capex. This deal would lead to a 17% reduction in projected per share earnings in the fourth quarter, a detail that led HON stock to sell off on December 3.
What Kapur did not mention is that much of the pressure for a spinoff likely stems from Elliott Investment Management, the activist hedge fund run by Paul Singer that announced a $5 billion stake in Honeywell in November. It was known immediately that Elliot was seeking to force a split of the automation and aerospace assets.
In late November, Honeywell had already announced the sale of its Personal Protective Equipment unit to a private equity firm for more than $1.3 billion in cash.
Elliott partners Marc Steinberg and Jesse Cohn released a statement praising the new vision of Honeywell’s C suite.
“We believe the portfolio transformation Vimal and his team are leading represents the right course for Honeywell, and we look forward to the upcoming completion of the review and to supporting Honeywell as it implements the necessary steps to realize its full value,” reads the statement from the hedge fund.
In October, Honeywell had announced a separate spinoff to shareholders of its Advanced Materials unit. The company expects the spinoff will be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.
HON daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stuck around 1.0500 as investors await fresh catalysts
EUR/USD seesaws around the 1.0500 level, unable to find a clear directional path. EU PMI data came in better than expected but still indicate contraction in the Union. United States PMIs show a steeper contraction in the manufacturing sector yet upbeat services output in December.
Gold stuck around $2,650 ahead of fresh clues
Gold opens the week on a moderately positive tone and trades above $2,650, favored by a mild US Dollar (USD) reversal amid lower US Treasury yields. The precious metal, however, is still close to recent lows following a 2.5% sell-off late last week.
Crypto Today: MicroStrategy drives BTC to $107K as Fed cut hype sparks Ondo, Chainlink rallies
The global crypto market snapped out of a tepid start to the month after hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data sparked hopes of a third consecutive US Fed rate cut.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.