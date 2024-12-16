- The Dow Jones is trading sluggish on Monday, stuck near 43,800.
- Markets await what is broadly anticipated to be the Fed’s last rate cut of 2024.
- Increases in telecoms and retail stocks have offset declines in key tech and health stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) continues to churn on the low end of recent chart action, with the major equity index bogged down near 43,800. Investors are gearing up for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) last policy meeting of the year, with the US central bank widely expected to deliver one last quarter-point rate cut before investors wrap it up for the holiday season.
US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity figures came in mixed on Monday, with the US Services component accelerating to its highest print in just over three years while the Manufacturing component eased back further into contraction territory. December’s US Services PMI confidence survey results showed aggregated expectations for business activity have risen to 58.5, the highest level since November of 2021. Median market forecasts had expected a downside print of 55.7 versus November’s 56.1. On the Manufacturing PMI side, business expectations declined more than expected, falling to 48.3 compared to the anticipated 49.4 and last month’s 49.7.
It’s a full docket this week with high-weight US data dropping on markets every day through to the weekend, with US Retail Sales on Tuesday, US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Thursday, and US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation on Friday. However, the key event this week is the Fed’s last rate call of 2024. Fed officials head behind closed doors to deliberate during a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with the Fed’s final decision rendered on Wednesday. This week’s Fed meeting carries additional weight, as the US central bank will also be updating its ‘dot plot’ of interest rate expectations. Traders widely expect the Fed to reduce its policy rate by 25 bps to 4.5%.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones is teetering near the midpoint on Monday, with winners and losers cut roughly down the middle. Unitedhealth Group (UNH) is shedding weight, falling 3.7% and testing $501 per share, while Honeywell International (HON) is rising after news the company may be streamlining its operations and splitting off its aerospace division into a separate company. HON is up around 3.6%, trading near $236 per share.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones is continuing its slow bleed down the charts on Monday, kicking off a new trading week holding on the low end. The Dow has posted declines for the last seven consecutive sessions, and further weakness is likely as price action falls back to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 43,500.
Despite near-term softness, the Dow Jones still holds comfortably on the high end of long-term momentum. The Dow is still trading above the last swing low into the 43,000 handle, and has closed higher for all but two of the last 12 straight trading months.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stuck around 1.0500 as investors await fresh catalysts
EUR/USD seesaws around the 1.0500 level, unable to find a clear directional path. EU PMI data came in better than expected but still indicate contraction in the Union. United States PMIs show a steeper contraction in the manufacturing sector yet upbeat services output in December.
Gold stuck around $2,650 ahead of fresh clues
Gold opens the week on a moderately positive tone and trades above $2,650, favored by a mild US Dollar (USD) reversal amid lower US Treasury yields. The precious metal, however, is still close to recent lows following a 2.5% sell-off late last week.
Crypto Today: MicroStrategy drives BTC to $107K as Fed cut hype sparks Ondo, Chainlink rallies
The global crypto market snapped out of a tepid start to the month after hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data sparked hopes of a third consecutive US Fed rate cut.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.