Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pokes 100-SMA as coronavirus weighs yields, bearish H&S eyed

- Gold picks up bids to renew intraday high, attacks short-term resistance.
- US Treasury yields consolidate three-day downside, stock futures and Asia-Pacific equities trade mixed.
- Omicron fears battle stimulus hopes ahead of the key central bank meetings.
Gold (XAU/USD) rises to $1,788 in a bid to the two-day rebound during early Tuesday. The yellow metal’s recent recovery could be linked to the market’s rush to risk-safety amid multiple negatives concerning Omicron and geopolitical, not to forget cautious mood before critical central bank monetary policy meetings.
The UK’s first Omicron-linked death and return of the mask mandate in California are some of the latest updates concerning the virus strain. The same push the finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to pledge more efforts to combat the COVID-19 variant and supply chain issues. Also portraying the Omicron effect is the update from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). “The ADB on Tuesday trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the new Omicron coronavirus variant,” per Reuters.
Elsewhere, the US House of Representatives and the Senate inch closer to an agreement over the Uyghur Bill aimed at China, per Bloomberg, which triggered geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing earlier. On the same line was the latest update from Axios saying, “White House National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit Israel next week to discuss Iran.”
It’s worth mentioning that the market chatters surrounding faster tapering of the Fed and hints to the rate hike during Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting contrast the latest weakness in the US inflation expectations, providing extra support to gold prices. Recently, the global rating agency Moody’s highlights the delicate decision the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will have to make during Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting.
On the positive side, the US Democratic Party’s push to have a $1.75 trillion worth of aid package by the end of 2021 seems to favor the equities amid mixed concerns.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.42% whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains. Furthermore, shares in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China trade mixed by the press time.
Moving on, gold traders should keep their eyes on the virus updates and central bank chatters for fresh impulse. That said, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for November, expected 9.2% YoY versus 8.6% prior, may offer intraday direction.
Technical analysis
Gold extends bounce off a two-month-old horizontal support area, crossing 100-SMA amid firmer RSI and a steady Momentum line.
While the near-term momentum favors buyers, the 200-SMA and a seven-week-long resistance zone, respectively around $1,808 and $1,815 could challenge the bulls.
Should the quote rise past $1,815, odds of witnessing a run-up towards $1,834 level comprising tops marked in July and September holds the key to $1,850.
It’s worth noting that gold’s pullback move teases bearish head-and-shoulder formation, which gets confirmed on a downside break of $1,758. Following that, a theoretical south-run towards refreshing the yearly low of $1,687 lures gold sellers.
However, multiple supports around $1,770, $1,745 and $1,721 can test the metal’s downturn during fall past $1,758.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1787.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1787.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1798.31
|Daily SMA50
|1796.11
|Daily SMA100
|1789.96
|Daily SMA200
|1793.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1791.61
|Previous Daily Low
|1781.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1793.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1787.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1785.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1782.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1777.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1772.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1796.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.71
