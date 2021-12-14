Covid-19 Omicron variant sinking high-beta FX

UK and US stocks ended lower Monday, pulling back from last week's record highs amid reports that two vaccine doses may not be enough to fight the COVID-19 omicron variant. It has also been reported that at least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron coronavirus variant, the UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson, has said. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs Omicron now represented 20% of cases in England.
Risk was shunned on the new variant fears and the FTSE 100 closed down 0.73% at 654. S&P 500 fell a similar margin, ending down 0.9% to 4,668.97, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4% to 15,413.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.9% lower at 35,650.95. The 10-year US Treasury yield also fell 8 basis points to 1.41% while the two-year Treasury yields fell 3 basis points to 0.63%. High-beta currencies, which track equities, are being weighed by the risk-off sentiment with AUD on the back foot vs the safe-haven yen.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears eye 80.60 downside target
The fears have merged as the COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca (AZN) or Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) have been reported to be substantially less effective at warding off omicron than earlier variants of the virus, CNBC has stated, citing a new University of Oxford study.
This comes as the variant spreads at an alarming rate. The UK's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated the current number of daily infections was around 200,000. Omicron has already risen to more than 44% of cases in London and is expected to become the dominant variant in the city in the next 48 hours, he said.
Additionally, the BBC's medical editor Fergus Walsh argues that with Omicron doubling every two to three days, it could go from a small to a huge number very quickly. Data also suggests Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, with cases doubling in the UK every two to three days. As a consequence, the UK has raised its Covid alert level and reintroduced restrictions amid concerns that Omicron poses a “rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services”.
In other parts of the world, as of December 9, the Omicron variant had been identified in 63 nations. In the US, at least 29 states and Washington DC. In Australia, the fifth Covid ‘variant of concern’, first identified in South Africa in November, has been detected in four Australian states and territories although domestic border restrictions in Australia have eased. The variant is said to be becoming dominant in Europe.
Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Reuters reported.
The Manila-based lender now sees 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.0% for developing Asia, down from 7.1%, and 2022 growth of 5.3%, down from 5.4% in September.
"COVID-19 has receded in developing Asia, but rising infections worldwide and the emergence of a fast-spreading variant suggest that the pandemic will take time to play out," the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook report.
Reuters has also reported that most of developing Asia's subregions are forecast to grow slower than previously thought this year, due in part to a weak recovery in China.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD braces for a bumpy road to 1.1186
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.1285-80 after a negative start to the week. The major currency pair’s pullback on Monday could be linked to the U-turn from a one-week-old descending trend line as the MACD fades bullish bias.
GBP/USD leans bearish towards 1.3050 and then 1.2920
GBP/USD is idling 1.32 the figure after being in a range of between 1.3205 and 1.3216. There is a tendency to the downside on the charts following the drop at the start of the week due to heightened concerns over the spread of Omicron. Cable fell around 60 pips since the start of this week.
Gold pokes 100-SMA as coronavirus weighs yields, bearish H&S eyed
Gold rises to $1,788 in a bid to the two-day rebound during early Tuesday. The yellow metal’s recent recovery could be linked to the market’s rush to risk-safety amid multiple negatives concerning Omicron and geopolitical.
MATIC price forms rising wedge, threatening steep correction to $1
MATIC price hinted that a significant rejection of the rising wedge might be developing. As a result, MATIC was handily outperforming the broader market but could not maintain those gains and instead returned inside the rising wedge.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?