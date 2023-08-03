Gold Price Forecast: $1,915 in sight for XAU/USD ahead of key US Data – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price seesaws at three-week low after breaking key supports, having wide open space towards the south.
- Firmer US data, risk-off mood underpin bearish bias about XAU/USD.
- US ISM Services PMI, Federal Reserve concerns eyed for clear directions.
- Gold buyers need validation from $1,955 and softer US Dollar, yields.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains on the back foot at the lowest level in three weeks despite recent consolidation. In doing so, the precious metal prints a three-day losing streak amid a firmer US Dollar and risk-off mood. It’s worth mentioning that the fears of the US default joined strong US ADP Employment Change to propel the US Dollar and drown the XAU/USD the previous day.
However, the policymakers’ defense of the US Treasury bonds and hopes of witnessing upbeat US economic growth prod the Gold sellers ahead of the mid-tier US data surrounding employment and activities for July. That said, US ISM Services PMI for July and the second quarter readings of Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs gain major attention while determining Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and the US Dollar moves.
Elsewhere, China’s upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI also puts a floor under the XAU/USD price and hence needs strong negatives from Beijing to keep the Gold bears hopeful.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD upside appears limited amid triangle breakdown
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence indicator, the Gold Price remains well beneath the key support-turned-resistance around $1,955 comprising the Fibonacci 23.6% on one week and the middle Band of the Bollinger on one-day. The same join the market’s favor for the US Dollar and cautious mood to add credence to the bearish bias about the XAU/USD.
It should be noted that a convergence of the previous weekly low, Pivot Point one-week S1 and Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day restricts the immediate upside of the Gold Price near $1,940.
That said, the Gold Price rally beyond $1,955 could open doors for the bull’s visit to the 100-DMA resistance of around $1,970.
On the flip side, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-month offers immediate support to the Gold Price near $1,935, a break of which appears to have an open space towards the south unless the metal hits the $1,915 support encompassing Pivot Point one-month S1 and the lower band of the Bollinger on the daily chart.
Following that, a slew of technical levels can prod the Gold sellers near $1,915 and $1,910 before directing them to the $1,900 round figure.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium
The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.
Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.
Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.
With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal
Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.