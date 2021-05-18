Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reaches deeper into monthly resistance

- Gold is running into a wall of resistance on the longer time frames.
- Bears will be looking for a correction to restest the prior resistance.
At the time of writing, the gold price is trading a touch higher in Asia by some 0.13% in XAU/USD.
XAU/USD rose by 1.26% to $1,868.50 on Monday and has added a buck to reach a new cycle high of $1,869.71 on a cautious start to the week for global financial markets.
Overnight, global equities were under pressure with bond yields edging higher making for a Goldilocks scenario for gold as markets fret over the US inflation story following last week's CPI beat.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's vice chairman Richard Clarida has said the Fed will respond to higher inflation should that be required, but he and others, including Fed’s chair, Jerome Powell, have constantly insisted that now is not the time to start taper talk while employment remains deep in a hole.
We will see the minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month.
Investors will be on the lookout for more meat on the bone in the policymakers' outlook of an economic rebound and clues regarding their thinking about inflation spikes and the ongoing economic recovery.
Money managers increased net length
Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities explained that money managers ultimately increased their net length as the disappointing non-farm print catalyzed a round of algorithmic short-covering, helping prices to break out north of the $1800/oz range.
''At the same time, we've noted that the composition of gold flows is changing, highlighting that discretionary capital could once again be flowing into gold, but rising ETF flows alongside money manager positioning have since lent strength to this view — particularly as the "transitory" debate surrounding inflation gathers share of mind.
Pick your poison, but the most plausible scenarios should all see gold prices ultimately firm.''
Gold technical analysis
As per the prior analysis, Chart of the Week: Gold on the approach to $1,855, the price of gold has added to Friday's bullish close.
Prior analysis, daily chart
'From a daily perspective, the bulls are taking on the prior highs and closed Friday's session strongly bid.
A run into the psychological $1,850 is on the cards with a -272% Fibo retracement of the prior correction coming in at $1,855.'
Live market, daily chart
Meanwhile, the -272% Fibo retracements of the prior correction coming in at $1,855 were cleared with ease.
In fact, we have seen a perfect touch of the -61.8% Fibo at the day’s highs.
A correction is the most probable scenario at this juncture revealing a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level for the forthcoming sessions at $1,845.
In looking to the longer-term time frames, this also jives considering the market structure on the monthly chart as follows:
While an upside continuation is still a possibility, the monthly supply zone could be a tough nut for the bulls to crack straight away.
Additional reading:
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,850 after regaining control
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
XAU/USD extends rally to multi-month highs after technical breakout
After rising nearly 1% and closing the week on a firm footing on Friday, the XAU/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Monday and extended its rally after breaking above the critical 200-day SMA at $1,850. At the moment, the pair is rising 1.3% on a daily basis and trading at its strongest level since early February at $1,866
Litecoin at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.