After the surprise CPI data from the US last week there are growing concerns about rising inflation. These fears increased with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment print on Friday. The US University of Michigan May prelim consumer sentiment was a big miss at 82.8 vs 90.0 expected. The 1 year inflation expectations rose to 4.6% vs 3.5% expected. The rise in CPI will trouble the Federal Reserve. In simple terms when prices rise cash has less value. The more inflation rises, the more prices rise, the less value cash has. One solution for investors may be to buy gold. However, as soon as the Fed announce bond tapering then gold will fall.
Is now the perfect time to buy gold?
Key Trade Risks: If the Federal Reserve announce bond tapering then gold prices should fall.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
