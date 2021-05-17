Commodity prices are surging across the board with everything from the metals, energy to agriculture markets, trading near multi-year highs as the supercycle gathers pace.
Last week, Iron Ore broke $200 a ton for the first time ever. Palladium broke above $3,000 to hit a new record high and Copper prices surpassed an all-time high.
The bullish momentum also split over into the precious metals with Gold prices rising for a second straight week in a row to settle at its highest since February. While Silver prices closed the week trading near 3-months highs.
There are plenty of reasons why commodities are on the move, but the key driver is rising inflation, which has spurred significant demand for assets with inflation-hedging capabilities.
U.S Inflation in April accelerated at its fastest pace in more than 12 years with CPI jumping a sizzling 4.2% from a year earlier. The increase in the annual headline CPI rate was the fastest since September 2008, while the monthly gain in core inflation was the largest since 1981.
Looking ahead to this week, the key macro events that traders will be watching closely for clues on the markets next big move include; the FOMC meeting minutes from April, Jobless claims, Flash PMI estimates as well as comments from a host of Fed speakers.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.