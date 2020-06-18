Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks for a firm direction above 50-day SMA

- Gold prices recover from intraday low of $1,723.92.
- The US-China talks in Hawaii offer mixed clues amid virus fears.
- PBOC rate cut, India-China tension and ADB’s downbeat forecasts also failed to offer strong direction.
Gold prices remain directionless around $1,727 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recently bounced off intraday low on fresh US-China tension but remains near the previous day’s close.
Other than the US-China updates, which suggest a continuation of a difference among the world’s top two economies, fears of the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) also weigh on the market’s risk-tone. The latest figures from the US suggest a jump in the virus cases from Texas while the hospitalization rate shot up in Florida and Oklahoma on Wednesday. Even so, the receding numbers of cases from China and US President Donald Trump’s hint of a cure to the deadly disease seem to counter the risk-off mood.
It should also be noted the India-China tussle and the Asian Developments Bank’s (ADB) downward revision to the growth forecasts for 2020 also weigh on the market’s trading sentiment. Though, a surprise rate cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) should have tamed the pessimism but mostly gone unnoticed.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain downbeat around 0.70% whereas Asian stocks print mild losses by the press time. The US dollar index (DXY), a gauge of the greenback against major currencies that has an inverse correlation with Gold, drops 0.08% to 96.99 as we write.
Considering the market’s recent mixed reaction to the qualitative catalysts, the range-bound trading of gold prices are likely to continue amid a light calendar.
Technical analysis
Although the bullion’s repeated bounces off a 50-day SMA level of $1,715.80 keeps the buyers hopeful, the monthly high near $1,745 acts as the tough upside barrier to traders to watch.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1727.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1727.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.62
|Daily SMA50
|1714.11
|Daily SMA100
|1655.07
|Daily SMA200
|1577.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1712.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1719.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1723.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1716.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1705.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1698.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1733.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1740.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1751.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
