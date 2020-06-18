China Foreign Ministry: China resolutely opposes US Interfering on Hong Kong

During the early Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry came out with updates concerning the talks between the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi from Hawaii.
Key quotes
Top diplomat Jiechi told Pompeo that China resolutely opposes the US interfering on Hong Kong, G7 statement on Hong Kong.
China demands that the US carefully and properly handle Taiwan related issues.
Top diplomat told Pompeo the US should respect China's counter-terrorism efforts in Xinxiang.
Urges US to stop using Xinjiang-related issues to interfere with China's internal affairs.
Cooperation between us and china the only correct choice.
FX implications
Despite being mostly negative, the update doesn’t offer anything new than the market already knows about the US-China relations. As a result, the previous update concerning the engagement and communication between America and Beijing seems to help the AUD/USD pair to recover from an intraday low of 0.6837 to currently around 0.6870.
