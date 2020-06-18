US Pres. Trump: We are very close to a vaccine, close to therapeutics – Fox News

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said, “we are very close to a vaccine, close to therapeutics.”

President Trump said that the US is in great shape to deal with virus flare-ups, adding that his administration won’t be closing the country again with the new virus outbreaks.

Earlier today, Trump tweeted that he will be interviewed on @seanhannity on Friday at 0100 GMT.

Market reaction

The US dollar is seeing some fresh signs of life on President Trump’s comments, as he shrugs off the concerns over the virus resurgence in the US states.

The US dollar index erases losses to now flirt with daily highs of 97.18.