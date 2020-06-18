PBOC cuts its 14-day reverse repo rate to 2.35% vs. 2.55% previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), in an unexpected move, cut the rate on 14-day reverse repurchase agreements to 2.35% vs. 2.55% previous, as it resumed the use of the liquidity tool for the first time since February.

Meanwhile, the Chinese central bank kept the rate on the 7-day reverse repo unchanged at 2.20%.

The PBOC injected 70 billion yuan ($9.88 billion) via 14-day reverse repos while it pumped in 50 billion yuan through 7-day reverse repos this Thursday.

AUD/USD finding some support

The AUD bulls are offered some support on the PBOC liquidity injections and rate cut, as AUD/USD recovers from daily lows of 0.6838, reached after the Australian jobs report disappointed across all indicators.