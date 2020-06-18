The latest coronavirus statistics published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday, showed that the Mainland reported 28 new infections as of end-June 17 vs. 44 a day earlier.
Additional details
"China reports 4 new imported coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-June 17 vs. 11 a day earlier."
"China reports 8 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-June 17 vs. 11 a day earlier."
"Beijing reports 21 new local COVID-19 cases vs. 31 seen a day earlier."
Market reaction
The risk sentiment remains sour in early Asia, as reflected by the drop in the S&P 500 futures and Asian equities.
AUD/USD keeps the red zone below 0.6900 while USD/JPY drops 0.15% to 108.83, at the time of writing.
