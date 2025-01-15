Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 15:
Markets are witnessing a typical cautious environment before the release of the all-important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will provide fresh insights on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates trajectory.
The US Dollar (USD) remains consolidated following the recent correction from over two-year highs against its major currency rivals. The US benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields also lick wounds, with traders digesting a softer US Producer Price Index (PPI) report.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.50%
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.57%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.17%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|-0.56%
|-0.08%
|-0.15%
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|0.50%
|0.57%
|0.56%
|0.47%
|0.40%
|0.38%
|0.44%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.47%
|-0.07%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.10%
|0.18%
|0.15%
|-0.40%
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|NZD
|0.11%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|-0.38%
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|CHF
|0.09%
|0.17%
|0.12%
|-0.44%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Data published on Tuesday showed that the US annual PPI rose 3.3% in December, missing the expected 3.4% growth, while the core PPI inflation rose to 3.5% in the same period, compared to the estimates of 3.8%. Monthly figures also disappointed. Despite the softer data, markets have fully priced in a rate cut pause at the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Traders continue to remain wary of the lingering Chinese economic concerns, US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies and the prospects of fewer Fed rate cuts this year, leaving forex majors on the defensive.
Across the FX board, USD/JPY sidelined near 158.00 almost throughout the Asian session before Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda came in and propped up the Japanese Yen. The pair remains under heavy selling pressure in the early European session, trading below 157.50. Ueda said the central bank “will raise interest rates and adjust the degree of monetary support if improvements in the economy and price conditions continue.” His comments ramped up bets of a BoJ rate hike next week.
AUD/USD extends its sluggish momentum below 0.6200 amid a cautious risk tone, notwithstanding ongoing efforts by China to support the local currency and the economy. Looming US-Sino trade war fears and dovish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy expectations keep the underlying bearish sentiment intact around the Aussie.
The Pound Sterling meets fresh supply, dragging GBP/USD back below 1.2200 following an unexpected UK CPI inflation cooldown. The UK annual CPI rose 2.5% in the year to December, down from 2.6% the month before, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, missing the estimated 2.7% growth. Services inflation declined sharply to 4.4% YoY in December from November’s 5%. Soft data will likely fan expectations of further easing by the Bank of England (BoE).
EUR/USD turns to the backseat below 1.0300 in early Europe as traders weigh the latest comments from European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane. Lane said:“It takes time for monetary easing to impact and take effect.” Euro buyers refrain from placing fresh bets on the major heading into the high-impact US data.
USD/CAD moves back and forth in a narrow range at around 1.4350 amid a pause in the Oil price rally and a steady US Dollar. WTI oil price is modestly flat on the day, trading just below $77 as of writing.
Gold price finds fresh demand in the European session, reversing Asian losses to advance toward the $2,700 barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The weekly rebound meets its next barrier at 0.6300
AUD/USD rose for the third day in a row on Wednesday, breaking above the 0.6200 hurdle and exposing the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very short term at least, with the immediate resistance around 0.6300 prior to the release of the key Australian jobs report on Thursday.
EUR/USD lacks conviction above 1.0300
Despite the earlier move above the 1.0300 barrier, EUR/USD’s daily uptick ran out of steam and slipped back to the 1.0280-1.0290 band amid the marginal retracement in the US Dollar.
Gold finds buyers on dips, aims to conquer the $2,700 mark
Gold’s price recovered initial weekly losses and edges higher for the second day in a row, approaching the $2,700 mark of broad US Dollar's weakness. Risk appetite limits demand for the safe-haven metal.
Australia unemployment rate expected to increase slightly in December as hiring pace slows
The Australian Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 4% in December. Employment Change is expected to include a large increase in full-time jobs. AUD/USD corrected from multi-year lows, sellers retain control.
Eurozone industrial production ticked up in November
The slight 0.2% rise in production from October is insufficient to indicate a reversal of the two-year downward trend. Overall, the outlook for industry remains quite weak at the start of the year.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.