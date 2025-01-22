Forex Today: US data and Trump dictate the sentiment in the FX galaxy

The US Dollar regained some balance and managed to set aside part of the weekly pullback as market participants continued to assess headlines around Trump 2.0.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 23:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) clawed back some gains, although a move above the 108.00 hurdle appeared elusive for the time being. The usual weekly initial Jobless Claims take centre stage, seconded by the EIA’s report on US crude oil inventories.
EUR/USD’s upside momentum lost some impetus in the area of multi-week peaks north of 1.0400 the figure. The European Commission will publish its advanced Consumer Confidence gauge for the month of January.
GBP/USD traded on the back foot in response to the modest uptick in the Greenback. The CBI Business Optimism Index and the CBI Industrial Trends Orders will be in the spotlight.
USD/JPY maintained its weekly choppiness well in place, this time surpassing the 156.00 barrier as investors kept warming up for the BoJ meeting on January 24. The Balance of Trade results come next, followed by weekly Foreign Bond Investment prints.
Another inconclusive session left AUD/USD hovering around the vicinity of the key 0.6300 area. The preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs will grab all the attention in Oz.
Prices of WTI extended their leg lower and flirted once again with the $75.00 region per barrel as investors continued to adjust to Trump’s policies.
Prices of Gold advanced for the third session in a row, surpassing $2,760 per ounce troy amid persistent uncertainty surrounding President Trump’s announcements. Silver prices met some selling pressure after faltering just ahead of the key $31.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
