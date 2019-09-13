Forex Today: Risk buoyed by trade deal hopes; all eyes on US data

Amid holiday-thinned quiet trading, the market mood was buoyed by fresh hopes of a US-China trade deal after the US President Trump hinted overnight that he would prefer to get a whole deal done with China rather than an interim deal. The Asian stocks rallied while the US equity futures traded with mild gains.
However, the Treasury yields were on the defensive amid increased dovish Fed expectations and ahead of the key US macro releases due later on Friday. Meanwhile, the safe-haven Gold remained depressed below $ 1500 mark.
Amongst the G10 currencies, higher-yielding Antipodeans kept their recovery mode intact, with AUD/USD stuck near-daily tops of 0.6875 while the Kiwi hovers around 0.6400. The anti-risk Yen managed to recover some ground but remains better offered against the greenback near 108.15 region. The USD/JPY pair refreshed six-week highs at 108.26 on trade optimism. The resource-linked Loonie traded on the backfoot amid the recent weakness in oil prices.
Heading into Europe, the EUR/USD pair extends the overnight recovery towards 1.11 handle while the Cable retests 1.2350 despite ongoing Brexit challenges.
Main Topics in Asia
US-China trade headlines
US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Hopeful China trade talks will make progress
US Pres. Trump: Would rather get a whole deal done with china rather than an interim deal
Risk on headlines filtering through supporting global equities
China's Liu He: US-China negotiations will begin next week - China's Global Times
Huawei’s CEO Zhengfei: Would sell 5G know how to address security concerns
Other Headlines
Japan’s Nishimura: Up to the BOJ to decide monetary policy
Japan’s Aso: Japan's economic fundamentals remain solid
IMF: US, China tariffs could lower global GDP by 0.8% in 2020
DUP’s Foster: Won't support Brexit deal dividing internal UK market - Reuters
USD/INR: Indian rupee hits highest since Aug. 14
Key Focus Ahead
After an eventful ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday, Friday’s EUR calendar remains a thin-showing, with the Spanish CPI and Eurozone Trade Balance (due at 0900 GMT) of note. The UK docket is empty and hence, markets will take cues from the Brexit developments and trade-related headlines for near-term trading opportunities.
All eyes remain on the US calendar, with a host of critical data, including Retail Sales, Import Price Index and Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index, which be closely eyed ahead of next week’s FOMC decision. Oil markets will closely follow any updates on the US-Iran geopolitical tensions ahead of the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count data at 1700 GMT.
EUR/USD shows signs of bullish turnaround ahead of US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD's daily candlestick arrangement shows an impending bullish reversal. A close above 1.1087 is needed to confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change. A bullish close may remain elusive if the US data blows past expectations.
GBP/USD: Brexit headlines counter doji ahead of US consumer-centric data
GBP/USD remains in the range despite challenging Brexit headlines. DUP refrains from support altering Irish backstop. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, trade/political headlines will be the key to watch.
US Retail Sales Preview: Consumer confidence equals sales
Retail sales expected to slip but remain positive in August. Decline to come after strong June and July numbers. Wages and jobs continue to back spending.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Who's got trouble?
Consensus estimate is for limited recovery after August’s large fall. Michigan Survey at odds with the Conference Board number. Labor market backs strong consumption.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Sep 12
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Friday, Sep 13
|24h
|
|
|
|
|04:30
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
-2.6%
|07:00
|
EUR EcoFin Meeting
|
|
|
|
|09:00
|
|
|
|
€17.9B
|09:00
|
|
|
€17.4B
|
€20.6B
|09:00
|
EUR Labor Cost
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
1.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
1.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-1.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
0.2%
|14:00
|
|
|
90.9
|
89.8
|14:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.0%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
738
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$12.3K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
384.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$300.5K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£-85K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥27.7K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€-49.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$-59.3K
|n/a
|
|
|
|
103.5
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up its high ground after the ECB, ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, holding up. The ECB announced a rate cut and new QE on Thursday, but after a whipsaw, the euro rose. Hopes for a US-Sino interim deal boost markets. US retail sales are next.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 as Brexit uncertainty prevails
GBP/USD continues trading on high ground. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.
USD/JPY off six-week highs, still above 108.00 on trade hopes
The USD/JPY pair is seen easing off six-week highs of 108.26, despite improved risk tones in Asia on US-China trade deal hopes. The further upside remains in check amid weaker Treasury yields ahead of the key US data.
Gold: Below $1,500, risks breaching three-month rising trendline
Gold produced a candle with a long upper shadow on Thursday, reinforcing the short-term bearish bias. The yellow metal looks set to breach the support of the trendline rising from May 30 lows.
Forex Today: Hopes for a small trade deal boosts mood, EUR/USD digests ECB whipsaw, US consumer in focus
US President Donald Trump has said that he prefers a full deal with China rather than an interim deal. Nevertheless, the idea of a US-Sino accord that would include lower tariffs is underpinning markets.