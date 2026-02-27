Taiwan: Data to confirm strong upswing – DBS

DBS Group Research expects Taiwan’s upcoming January export orders and industrial production to show strong double-digit growth, helped by last year’s low base and robust global AI-driven demand, alongside semiconductor and ICT inventory restocking. February CPI is forecast above 1.5% on holiday-related food and services prices. The statistics agency’s upgraded 2026 GDP and CPI forecasts broadly match DBS projections.

AI demand and restocking drive momentum

"A set of economic data will be released this week following the Chinese New Year holiday."

"January export orders and industrial production are likely to post strong double-digit growth, driven partly by a low base effect from last year’s CNY holiday and partly by sustained expansion in global AI demand, as well as inventory restocking in the semiconductor and broader ICT sectors."

"February CPI inflation is expected to rise to above 1.5%, up from 0.7% in January, reflecting higher food and services prices during the CNY holiday period.The national statistics agency has recently revised up its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 7.7% and slightly adjusted its 2026 CPI inflation forecast to 1.7%."

