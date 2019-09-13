In interviews overnight with the Economist and the New York Times, the Chinese technology giant, Huawei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ren Zhengfei made a proposal to sell its 5G know-how to a Western firm, in an effort to address security concerns.

Further Details:

A buyer would then be free to change the software code. Would be a way to ease US (and allies) security concerns, without Huawei's involvement.

The above headline is likely to add to the renewed optimism seen around the US-China trade spat, as the lower-level talks between both the countries are likely to take place in Washington next week.