DUP’s Foster: Won't support Brexit deal dividing internal UK market - Reuters

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster said the party will not support a Brexit deal that “divides the internal market of the UK”, per Reuters.

Foster tweeted out: "UK must leave as one nation. We are keen to see a sensible deal but not one that divides the internal market of the UK. We will not support any arrangements that create a barrier to East-West trade. Anonymous sources lead to nonsense stories".

Her comments come in response to the Times newspaper report that the DUP has agreed to accept Northern Ireland abiding by some European Union (EU) rules after Brexit as part of a deal to replace the Irish backstop, potentially opening the door to a withdrawal agreement.

The Cable continues to hold fort above the 1.23 handle so far this week amid the Parliament suspension and Irish backstop negotiations. However, the trade headlines continue to hog the spotlight alongside the upcoming key central banks’ events.